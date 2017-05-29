APC Promises In 2015 – Ban Of Government Official From Seeking Medical Treatment Abroad.. But Buhari?

As shared by an online user…

Today is # DemocracyDay Mr President is abroad for Medical care.

Today is #DemocracyDay

Mr President is abroad for Medical care They scammed you 2yrs ago. #PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/amV533eNaW — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) May 29, 2017

