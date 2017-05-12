APC reacts to alleged padding of 2017 budget
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to dismiss insinuations that the 2017 budget approved by the National Assembly on Thursday was padded by the legislature. National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, told journalists that rather than criticise the budget, Nigerians should commend the lawmakers and the APC leadership for making […]
