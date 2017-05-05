APC rubbishing me – Kwankwaso reacts to raid on brother’s house
Former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Thursday condemned the search of his brother’s house in Kano by the police. He lamented that the All Progressives Congress, APC, he worked hard to install was humiliating him and his family. The police reportedly raided the apartment in search of huge cash, arms and documents. But Kwankwaso told […]
