APC seeks to move ahead with convention

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, met, yesterday, with the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to present a common front before Acting President Yemi Osinbajo towards agreeing on a date for the party’s non-elective national convention.

Earlier slated for April 29, the non-elective convention was shifted indefinitely without a formal pronouncement due to the continued ill-health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Briefing journalists at the end of yesterday’s meeting, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State said: “The issue of the national convention was raised and we had even taken a decision on it at the last meeting but unfortunately, the President is not here as the leader of the party.

‘’What we agreed was, since we have an acting president, the team which was supposed to meet with the president with suggested date, we now agreed that the same process should start again with the acting president.

“This is a convention in our thinking and we want to conduct a convention which is constitutional and the leader of the party must also be at the convention. So, at the time we agreed to meet with Mr President on the issue, the president had to travel out, unfortunately.

“Since the approach was first to the President, we all agreed to meet with the acting president with the same process to agree on a date for the convention.”

While he said the meeting would continue next month, Lalong said the party had resolved most of the issues that had afflicted it in the past, adding that the meeting received a report on issues of minor disagreement in three states.

“It was reported that the people have been invited and the issues are almost resolved,” he said.

