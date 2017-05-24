APC to hold national convention without Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
APC to hold national convention without Buhari
Daily Post Nigeria
Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and members of the party's National Working Committee, NWC, on Wednesday met in Abuja. They agreed to proceed with preparations for the party's inaugural bi-annual national convention, even …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
