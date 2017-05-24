Pages Navigation Menu

APC to hold national convention without Buhari

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, on Wednesday met in Abuja. They agreed to proceed with preparations for the party’s inaugural bi-annual national convention, even with President Muhammadu Buhari still away on vacation. The governors and NWC also resolved to send a delegation […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

