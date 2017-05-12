APC urges its spokesmen not see critics as enemies

Publicity Secretaries of state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been advised not to see the party’s critics as enemies. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, gave the advice at the opening of a two-day External Communication and Social Media Workshop organised for them in Abuja on Friday. The workshop was organised by the party, in collaboration with the International Republican Institute (IRI), a non-profit and non-partisan organisation which advocates freedom and democracy worldwide.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

