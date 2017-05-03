APC will take over Enugu government in 2019 – Ex-Governor Sullivan Chime
The immediate past governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Tuesday night declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will take over the affairs of the State in 2019. Chime, who has been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 1999, handed over to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the same political platform in […]
