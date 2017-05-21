APC wins Katsina bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mansur Ali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the bye-election conducted in Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency. Prof Hudu Ayuba, the Returning Officer to the election, who announced the results in Mashi on Sunday, said APC won the election with 27,968 votes. He said Nazif Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 19,451 votes while Kabir Abdullahi of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) polled 332 votes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

