APC wins Katsina bye election

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mansur Ali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the bye-election conducted in Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency.

Prof Hudu Ayuba, the Returning Officer to the election, who announced the results in Mashi on Sunday, said APC won the election with 27,968 votes.

He said Nazif Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 19,451 votes, while Kabir Abdullahi of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) polled 332 votes.

He announced that the total registered voters in the constituency were 135,571, while 51,576 voters were accredited for the election.

Ayuba said of the total 50,084 votes cast 47,751 were valid, while 2,333 were rejected.

He thanked all those who participated as well as other stakeholders for the success of the exercise.

Malam Abubakar Abdullahi, the agent of PDP candidate, described the election as free and fair, stressing that it was the unanimous decision of the electorate and no one could change it.

NAN reports that the election was sequel to the death of Sani Bello who was representing the constituency.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

