APC wrong platform for Igbo – UPP – Vanguard

APC wrong platform for Igbo – UPP
Vanguard
Awka- THE United Progressive Party (UPP) yesterday warned the people of the South East to be wary of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party was a wrong platform for the Igbo. Anambra State publicity secretary of UPP, Mr. Uche Amaku said in a …
Don't be deceived, Buhari will never appoint Ndigbo as SGF – UPP warns South-East politicians

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

