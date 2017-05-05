Pages Navigation Menu

Relocation of oil firms: Dickson, others slam opponents – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business


Vanguard

Relocation of oil firms: Dickson, others slam opponents
Vanguard
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that anyone who is opposed to the relocation of oil companies to the Niger Delta, as directed by the Federal Government, is clearly against the peace and stability of the region. The governor stated
