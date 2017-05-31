APC’s 2 years better than PDP’s 16-year misrule —Anyim

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in Abia State in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Nyerere Anyim, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s two years as rewarding, eventful and far better than the 16 years ‘wasted’ by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In an interview with Vanguard, Anyim scored Buhari’s administration high on security, economy, anti-graft war and infrastructure.

He said: “Before scoring President Buhari and APC, we must not fail to also bring into perspective the situation of the country that was inherited from the PDP. The level of corruption under the former ruling party was alarmingly threatening; insecurity was at its worst, the country, which everyone was aware, almost got grounded economically.

“The redemption process, however, started immediately after Mr. President was sworn in and that’s why the country has been successfully moved to another stage under APC’s developmental agenda.”

Anyim, also an Executive Commissioner nominee in Pension Commission, further stated that the remaining 2 years of the administration would witness massive infrastructural revolution, job creation and sustained fight against corruption.

He insisted that by the year 2019, Nigerians will appreciate the sincerity in which he said the APC is currently bringing into governance after PDP’s 16 years wasted years.

“Now that a solid foundation towards rebuilding the country has been laid, the remaining 2 years will witness a well coordinated infrastructural revolution, job creation through well-though-out policies and sustained fight against corruption.”

The post APC’s 2 years better than PDP’s 16-year misrule —Anyim appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

