Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APGA excited over the release of Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The release of the the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, has been hailed by the  All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The National Chairman of the party,  Dr Victor Oye,  have disclosed in Awka on Monday that the party was happy that the rule of law had been observed on the …

The post APGA excited over the release of Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.