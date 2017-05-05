How INEC registered 57737 voters in 3 days – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

How INEC registered 57737 voters in 3 days

How INEC registered 57737 voters in 3 days
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it has registered no fewer than fewer than 57,737 voters in first three days of the on-going nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which commenced on Thursday April 27.
