APGA faults INEC registration designation centres

By Enyim Enyim

Onitsha—The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, yesterday, condemned the designated centres for the on going voters registration nationwide by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the grounds that it was a ploy to disenfranchise voters in future elections.

INEC, before commencing the exercise, announced that voters who want to register should go to INEC offices located in every local government area across the country.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard on the issue, Acting National Vice Chairman of APGA (South-East), Mr. Uche Nwegbo, said the party had rejected the voters registration centres being put at their own offices given the economic situation in the country .

He said: “People should understand the antics of INEC vis-a-vis their preparation for the forth coming general elections. For you to ask the electorate to spend their money from their respective villages to INEC offices in their local government areas at this austere time is a clear indication that INEC has something up its sleeves for future elections.

“INEC should review it, otherwise it would be seen as another way for them to skew the election.”

Nwegbo said that “any action taken by INEC that is contrary to democratic principles would be antithetical to the majority of well meaning Nigerians. INEC may have inadvertently commenced the process of disenfranchising millions and millions of Nigerians”

He further stated that, “whatever decision government was taking at this point in time be it INEC that does not take into cognizance the plight of the electorate is unfortunate and will not help our development because with the present economic situation, INEC should have taken the voters registration centers to the door step of the electorate as it were”.

He urged the electorate to always assess the candidates and the political parties ideologies such as fairness, justice and internal democracy like it is in APGA and hoped that come 2019, APGA would not only have national spread but capture some governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly Seats in other States other than the South East.

The post APGA faults INEC registration designation centres appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

