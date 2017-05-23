APGA’ll return Obiano as Anambra gov — Nwegbo

By Enyim Enyim

AWKA—THE All Progressive Grand Alliance yesterday boasted that it would win Anambra state governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18.

Acting vice national chairman, South East of the party, Mr Uche Nwegbo while speaking with Vanguard, said APGA was prepared for the election and would return governor Willie Obiano for the second term.

He said the party was not intimidated by the influx of political gladiators to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“All the names in the APC are the same names that wanted to wrestle power from APGA and until today, the state is still enjoying power under APGA.

“When a politician leaves a party and joins another with the same character, it is of no use. The people of Nigeria and the South East should not be worried because it is a common phenomenon. Politics is all about common interest and permanent interest”.

According to him, the governorship election would be predicated on the real issues of governance and Anambra is set to give APGA the mandate to continue.

“Governor Obiano has done so well in all sectors of the state economy that even the former CBN governor, Professor Charles Soludo acknowledged in the lecture he delivered during the celebration of Obiano three years in office.”

Nwegbo said was on course as victory was assured for him and the party and urged APGA members to come together and work as one family.

The post APGA’ll return Obiano as Anambra gov — Nwegbo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

