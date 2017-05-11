Apostle Suleman: Court orders DSS to pay fine, apologize to CAN chairman’s son

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, has ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to tender an unreserved apology to son of the South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Tareri Avwomakpa, over his arrest by its operatives in February. Hon. Justice T.B. Adegoke gave the ruling in […]

Apostle Suleman: Court orders DSS to pay fine, apologize to CAN chairman’s son

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

