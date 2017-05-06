Apostle Suleman sex scandal: I’m now a born again – Stephanie Otobo

After weeks of media battle with the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Canadaian based singer, Stephanie Otobo, said she has now handed everything to God. She said this few weeks after dropping a gospel single, adding that it does not matter to her how people will look at her as […]

Apostle Suleman sex scandal: I’m now a born again – Stephanie Otobo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

