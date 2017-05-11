Pages Navigation Menu

Appeal Court Reverses Ex NIMASA DG Raymond Omatseye’s 5 year Jail Sentence

The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Thursday reversed the sentence on Raymond Omatseye, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on allegations of N1.5 billion fraud. Justice Yargata Nimpar, who read the decision of the court, said the High Court which tried him, did not properly evaluate the evidence […]

