Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apple is opposing a law that would let iPhone buyers repair their own phones

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Apple is lobbying against proposed “right to repair” legislation around the country that would grant consumers and repair shops legal access to repair tools and manuals normally reserved for manufacturers.

The post Apple is opposing a law that would let iPhone buyers repair their own phones appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.