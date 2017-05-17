Apple is starting to assemble iPhones in India for sale in that market
Apple is moving to a different part of Asia for its assembling needs. On Wednesday, the tech giant confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it had completed a trial of its first-ever iPhones to be assembled in India.
The post Apple is starting to assemble iPhones in India for sale in that market appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!