Apply For 2017 Full Undergraduate & Postgraduate Scholarships At RGU, UK

Applications are invited for the 100% Undergraduate and Postgraduate scholarship program which is awarded to International students who wants to obtain a degree at the Institution.

This scholarship program covers Full tuition fee for first year of study and will be provided to successful applicants.

Eligibility

– Applicants must be International students.

– Applicants must have excellent results from previous educational programs.

– Applicants be self-funding students.

– Applicants must have applied for a course of study at RGU.

– Applicants must hold or expect to achieve three A-levels at grade A (or equivalent qualifications).

Application Process

Interested applicants are advised to download and complete the application form

Applicants must submit a scholarship application form, including a 500 words statement of support. The Scholarship Panel would expect applicants to highlight why they should be considered for the award.

Completed applications should be sent to: ugoffice@rgu.ac.uk

Application Deadline

The application deadline for this scholarship program is 1st July 2017.

For More Information Visit The Scholarship Webpage

