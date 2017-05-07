Appropriate price for petrol, modular refineries in N-Delta and illegal refiners’ fears – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Appropriate price for petrol, modular refineries in N-Delta and illegal refiners' fears
Vanguard
With the ongoing review of the petrol pricing template, hope seems to be on the horizon for the reactivation of the numerous refinery projects that had been stalled across the country, while also boosting the country's modular refineries programme to …
25 private investors yet to erect structures for refineries – FG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!