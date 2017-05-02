Arab sources: Hamas to soften stance on Israel, Muslim Brotherhood – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Arab sources: Hamas to soften stance on Israel, Muslim Brotherhood
Yahoo News
GAZA/DOHA (Reuters) – The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will drop its longstanding call for Israel's destruction as well as its association with the Muslim Brotherhood, in a policy document to be issued on Monday, Gulf Arab sources said. Hamas's …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!