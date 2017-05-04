Are International Deals Paying Off For Wizkid, Davido, Tekno? Watch a New Episode of ‘Facts Only With Osagie Alonge’

With the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Ayo Jay and Ycee signing international deals in the past months, Osagie Alonge breaks down the true essence of the deals and what it means for the Nigerian music industry. Watch!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

