Are International Deals Paying Off For Wizkid, Davido, Tekno? Watch a New Episode of ‘Facts Only With Osagie Alonge’

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

With the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Ayo Jay and Ycee signing international deals in the past months, Osagie Alonge breaks down the true essence of the deals and what it means for the Nigerian music industry. Watch!

