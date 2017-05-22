Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Are You a Corps Member with an Entrepreneurial Drive? Apply for Credit Direct’s ‘Empower the Corps’ Loan to Kick Start Your Business

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Corp members complete the mandatory one year service of their nation and set out to add value to the society and create the life of their dreams. Some of these young, brilliant and enterprising Nigerians get gainfully employed, while others start their own enterprises. However, due to the high […]

The post Are You a Corps Member with an Entrepreneurial Drive? Apply for Credit Direct’s ‘Empower the Corps’ Loan to Kick Start Your Business appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.