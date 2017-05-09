Are you a true fan? Calling all Pepsi champion fans this UEFA season

Pepsi, the Official soft drink partner of the UEFA Champions League, is revving up the excitement around football in Nigeria by celebrating the “Champion Fan”. Over the last two days, Twitter has been set ablaze with conversations around the #ChampionFan and deservedly so.

For years, football has been about celebrating the teams and players, while very little attention has been given to the colourful, loud and passionate fans who bring all the excitement to the games like they did this past weekend.

The Pepsi Champion Fan experience is all about celebrating the champion within us as fans and lovers of the great game of football.

This season, Pepsi is rewarding these passionate fans with an experience of a lifetime – A chance to experience the UEFA Champions League final 2017, with other passionate fans in an exclusive Pepsi experience center close to you. Excited already? Then read on…

Here’s how to participate

