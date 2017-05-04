‘Are You Going For NYSC?’ – Nigerians React To New Photos Of D’banj

American Corper in the abroad’ someone said. ‘Are you going for NYSC?’ Another person asked after Nigerian singer, D’banj dropped these new photos of him. Source: Instagram

The post 'Are You Going For NYSC?' – Nigerians React To New Photos Of D'banj appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

