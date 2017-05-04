‘Are You Going For NYSC?’ – Nigerians React To New Photos Of D’banj
American Corper in the abroad’ someone said. ‘Are you going for NYSC?’ Another person asked after Nigerian singer, D’banj dropped these new photos of him. Source: Instagram
The post ‘Are You Going For NYSC?’ – Nigerians React To New Photos Of D’banj appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!