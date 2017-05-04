Aregbesola disagrees with Osun doctors on health funding, welfare
“This government has engaged the doctors, perhaps, more than any other category of workers in the state…”
The post Aregbesola disagrees with Osun doctors on health funding, welfare appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!