Aregbesola, Gbajabiamila write off Presidential System of Govt

Governor of the State of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola and leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila have written off the present structure of the Nigeria’s Presidential System of Government.

While Aregbesola clamoured for a Parliamentary system as the only viable way to solve the Nigeria problem, Gbajabiamila called for the remodification of the current system to fit into the local system.

The duo spoke on Tuesday at a special sitting of the Osun House of Assembly to commemorate the Governor’s 60th birthday anniversary where he was honoured with ‘Life Membership of the House’ and a lecture series was held in his honour.

According to the governor, the present system is not only cumbersome, “it is unsuitable for our own clime”.

According to him, Parliamentary system of government is the best system of government over and above “the current expensive and authoritarian Presidential System”.

“Nothing can be more incongruous than operating Presidential System in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious country like Nigeria.

“Anything short of true federalism is an aberration, but parliamentary system is the best way we can rule our country without hassles.

“While the current Presidential System tends towards authoritarianism, Parliamentary system gives everybody voice and make governance easier”, he said.

In his lecture, titled ‘Suitability of Presidential System of Government In A Multi-ethnic Democracy’, Gbajabiamila said, the current system is cumbersome as no one could specifically say which kind of the system is being operated in the country.

“Nigeria at one time or the other practiced all the system of Government – Presidential, Parliamentary and Unitary- but it is disheartening that we are still pondering on which system is suitable for us.

According to him, in Federal System of government , most powers are concentrated at the centre and this cannot be suitable in a multi ethnic society like Nigeria where there are issues of marginalisation, resource control among others.

Gbajabiamila, said there are too many responsibilities at the federal level, saying, this was the major reason why dividends of democracy hardly get to the grassroot.

“In democracy, power belongs to the people, but in Nigeria’s democracy, power has been taking away from the people leading to distrust, inter-ethnicity and quest for secession”, Gbajabiamila stressed.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Najeem Salaam, while presenting the membership certificate to governor, said the honour was conferred on the governor based on his developmental strides in the state.

He said it was also provided opportunity to widen the scope of discourse on issues bordering on development.

