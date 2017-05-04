Aregbesola inaugurates 67 new council bosses
–Says Federalism is a constitutional arrangement in which power is shared between units of governments. The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has on Thursday inaugurated 67 Executive Secretaries to oversee the administration of Local Governments and Local development Areas in the state. The Governor at the Multi-purpose Hall, Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, Osogbo stated that his administration inherited 30 local governments and an area office.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!