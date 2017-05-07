AREGBESOLA: I’VE NOT ENDORSED ANYONE AS MY SUCCESSOR

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State says he has not endorsed anyone to succeed him ahead of next year’s election in the state. Aregbesola, speaking during an all night interactive programme tagged: ‘Ogbeni Till Daybreak’ in Osogbo, dismissed suggestions that effort to choose his successor was threatening his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He described the APC as solid, strong and effective as any party could be. “There is no aspect of our party’s organisation and management that has suffered in any form in respect of who will be my successor. We are united, connected and working so well for the progress of the party. We are the most cohesive political party in the state,” he said.

The governor insisted that none of the opposition parties in the state could withstand the APC in the 2018 governorship election. “If the only opposition party we have in the state is disorganised, dismembered, then where is the fear for 2018 election? the governor asked. On the speculation that he was planning to contest for Lagos West Senatorial election in 2019, Aregbesola said there was no such dream yet.

The APC Chairman in the State, Gboyega Famodun, who the governor also asked to speak on 2018 election in the state, said that the party had not chosen anyone as its candidate. “There is no governorship aspirant in the party as far as I know. The insubordination of few members of the party does not mean that the party is being threatened ahead of 2018 governorship election. We have a very strong structure in the state,” he said.

The post AREGBESOLA: I’VE NOT ENDORSED ANYONE AS MY SUCCESSOR appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

