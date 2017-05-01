Aregbesola, Olagunsoye, other political associates attend late Sen.Adeleke’s Fidau prayer
The fidau (eighth-day) prayer for the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 23, aged 62, was held on Monday in Ede, Osun. The Nigerian Pilot reports that Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, former Gov.Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other dignitaries were present at the prayer. Mrs Patricia Ete who was a former Speaker, House of Representatives, and […]
