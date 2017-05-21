Aregbesola: our popularity not affected by economic challenges

OSUN State Governor Rauf Aregbesola yesterday declared his administration continues to enjoy unparralled love, acceptance and popularity despite current economic challenges.

He said this has been demonstrated by the number of people who usually troop out to receive and cheer him whenever he has cause to mingle with the citizens of the state.

Aregbesola spoke while addressing a gathering shortly after an endurance trek organised in commemoration of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Majority of Osogbo residents engaged in nothing less than three hours endurance trek with the governor as parts of efforts to demonstrate their solidarity and love to the present administration.

The train of the 9.5km endurance trek commenced around 9:00am at Government House and terminated at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo at few minutes after 12:00pm.

The endurance trek tagged Ogbeni walk for live had the longest kilometres in the history of the exercise in the state.

Aregbesola’s friends, political associates and sympathisers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were among the people that accompanied the governor through the routes designated for the trek.

The Governor led the endurance trek alongside his deputy, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye Tomori, Speaker Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salam, his Deputy, Hon. Akintunde Adegboye, Secretary to the State Government Moshood Adeoti and Chief of Staff Gboyega Oyetola.

The people of the town were seen waving and dangling their brooms in the air to demonstrate their unflinching support to Aregbesola’s administration.

Aregbesola said: “The number of people who often troop out to receive us each time we have the opportunity and privilege to identify with the citizens remain a clear testimony to unparalleled love and acceptability enjoying by our administration.

“I am always amazed each time I see myself in the midst of people showing their loves and supports to our administration. To me, it is beyond human imagination.

“Nobody or government has ever in the history of Africa achieved this feat. No government has ever engaged in the number of endurance trek as being done by our administration.”

He continued: “Our popularity and acceptance had been put to test through this activity which we designed not only to improve healthy living but to restore hope in our people and as well as identify with their challenges and needs.

“We have successfully incorporated masses into all our policies and programmes as many of our projects are designed to banish poverty, hunger, unemployment and as well make life more meaningful and abundant for the citizenry.”

The governor, who recalled some of his achievements in the last six years, said no government has done average of what he accomplished since the creation of the state.

Speaking on his successor, Aregbesola called on the people to discountenance the antics of the political traducers who according to him are destroying the image of his administration for personal political gains.

