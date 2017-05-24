Aregbesola seeks probe of alleged coup alert

Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday moved a motion for the probe of allegations that politicians are putting pressure on the military to stage a coup in the country.

Aregbesola moved the motion while performing his first legislative function after being honoured with Honourary Life Membership of the Osun State House of Assembly in Osogbo where he said the House must pass a resolution commending the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, for his thorough professionalism and belief in the current democracy.

The governor also called for a probe into the coup allegation with a view to bringing any erring officers to book. Stressing that the heart of any democracy is the parliament, the absence of which there is no representation by the people from which power actually flows. Aregbesola said the nation is so diverse as a people that anything short of true federalism as its system of government is an invitation to chaos.

He also canvassed for a change in the mode of legislative representation based on only geographical space to more modern criteria like occupation and professional categories.

His words: “I have also made the strident call for a political system and practice that is best suited for our clime, which will bring inclusion and amount to real political empowerment for all the people.

“I have, after our revered leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others, all convinced federalist, argued that for a plural society like ours, true federal practice is a minimum condition of statehood. We are so diverse as a people that anything short of true federalism is an invitation to chaos.”

The Speaker, Najeem Salam attributed the unanimous decision of every member of the House to honour Aregbesola on his 60th birthday for “the governor’s unprecedented contributions to the development of the state.”

Salam, who described Aregbesola as a leader par excellence and an astute political leader, said the action was collectively taken as part of the legislative resolves to reward the governor for his good works not only to the people of Osun but Nigeria as a whole.

The speaker who frowned at the insinuations making the round that the House has been incapacitated and turned to a rubber stamp of the executive, said on no account does the House act outside the constitutional frameworks of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since assumption of the current dispensation.

He said the House has succeeded in its oversight functions to ensure transparency and accountability on the executive arms of government, thus serving as the watchdog on the policies, activities and programmes of the executive since inception.

He however lamented what he described as “malicious mischief” being sponsored by some disgruntled political gladiators, which was targeted at scuttling the existing mutual relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state.

The Speaker said the House has successful fostered peaceful existence with other two arms of government in a bid to promote democracy, good governance and as well raise the standard of living of the populace.

According to him, “unless there is unity and love between the three arms of government, no iota of development could be achieved and it is on this that the Osun Assembly had laboured hard to strengthen the fundamental principles of separation of power, checks and balances and above all the rule of law as enshrined in the constitution.”

Describing the legislative honour given to the head of the state executive as well-deserved, Najeem said it is pertinent in a democratic society for people to clearly understand the principles guiding the peaceful and symbiotic relations between the three arms of government.

“We are honouring our governor not because he is a governor but because he had used his position to transform our dear state to position ever envisaged in life by anyone. It is our beliefs that his honorary membership would go a long way to strengthen democracy and as well enhance good governance in the state.

“To us, the honouree has never compromised the core legislative values, principles and standards since assumption of office in all he does. He had convinced us on his capability to rule the state for better governance.’’

“Aregbesola has done exceptionally and excellently well on his mandate to the good people of the state and this has reflected in the myriads of achievements made so far.”

