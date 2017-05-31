Aregbesola Swears In 39 Commissioners, Aides – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Aregbesola Swears In 39 Commissioners, Aides
Leadership Newspapers
Aregbesola declared that he as well as his deputy, Mrs. Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, were dropping their portfolios in Works and Infrastructure and Education respectively for new entrants into the cabinet to allow for more effective policy co-ordinations …
Aregbesola swears in 22 commissioners, 16 special advisers
Aregbesola Assigns Portfolios To New Commissioners, Special Advisers
Commissionership: Court dismisses Aregbesola's applications
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!