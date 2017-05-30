Aregbesola swears in Commissioners, Special advisers – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Aregbesola swears in Commissioners, Special advisers
The Nation Newspaper
The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Tuesday swore-in his 39 member executive council. The Executive Council comprises of Commissioners and Special Advisers, thus inaugurating the team that would accompany the Governor in what he …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
