Arewa youth task FG on security at seaports

By Ishola Balogun

Arewa youth at Seme border, Badagry Lagos Chapter have tasked the Federal Government on the need to secure the nations seaports with a view to curbing criminal activities at the points of the country’s sources of revenue.

The youth, under the umbrella of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), made the call in a statement signed by their chapter Chairman, Comrade Adamu Sambo, in which they lamented the negligence of the government on the matter concerning seaports and land borders import and export activities since the closure of the land borders.

The Forum cited example of the recent discovery of 661 pump action riffles in a consignment which the landing Bill claimed contained steel door.

The Forum wondered what were the respective departments like the Customs, Bomb disposals department DMI,SSS,NDLEA NAFDAC were doing, reminding that their responsibilities included confirmation and physical examination of any items before the signing of any kind of goods out of the port.

The forum however appreciated the first step taken at the assumption of duty by the office of Comptroller General, CG particularly the cleaning order of the Nigerian Customs Service that brought to book and eventual act to the dismissal of high ranking Custom officers who have abused power and engaged in illicit acts at the sea port.

The group was of the hope that the CG would leave no stone unturned in his fight against corruption just as it called on the federal government to have more loyal and honest personnel at the sea ports to check likely criminal activities.

The AYCF regretted that, seaports that are supposed to be a source of great revenue generation avenues has become a source of threat to the nation’s peace in terms of security.

“Since the closure of land borders, another question begging for an answer is that has the government been able to ascertained maximum revenue generation at the sea ports since the land borders were closed?! The federal government should therefore go back to her record to see how much had been lost since the closure of the land borders,” the Forum said.

The group therefore stressed the need for the government to review the policy of the closure of land borders in the interest of the government and in the interest of Nigerians who have been made jobless as a result of the closure.

The post Arewa youth task FG on security at seaports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

