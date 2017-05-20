Arewa youths insist on North producing next president in 2019

Cautions Fani Kayode Over Utterances

Arewa youths in the 19 Northern States of Nigeria have said that, if the health challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari eventually precludes him from contesting the 2019 election for a second term in office, nothing would stop the North from producing the President.

The officials of the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) after a meeting in Kaduna yesterday, said, “It has come to our notice that some individuals are preparing to cause chaos in the country using the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari as a launching pad.”

The National President of AYF, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu in a statement after the meeting of the group pointed out that the insinuations, body language and utterances of some politicians of recent, especially since President Buhari started experiencing some health challenges, has left much to be desired, saying, “we want to point out the person of Femi Fani Kayode that his behavior and Utterances against Mr. President as a person, his administration and the Northern elders of recent should worry all Nigerians of goodwill not matter which part of the country the person hails from.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

