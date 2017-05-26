Argentina Reach Agreement With Sevilla Over New Boss Jorge Sampaoli

Sevilla and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have reached an agreement in principle to release manager Jorge Sampaoli from his contract so he can become head coach of Argentina.

The relevant documents have to be signed by June 1 for the deal to be completed.

Jorge Sampaoli can leave Sevilla this summer, however, provided his €1.5 million release clause is paid.

Principio de acuerdo para la desvinculación de Sampaoli como entrenador del #SevillaFC ➡ https://t.co/eweJ2vpozK pic.twitter.com/1NTclGG7Ri — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) May 26, 2017

A statement from Sevilla read: “Sevilla and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) have reached a preliminary agreement for coach Jorge Sampaoli to separate from the Nervion club in order to become the Argentina national team coach.

“That initial agreement is pending on the drafting and presentation of the necessary documents that must be signed by the parties on Thursday, June 1.

“In the conversations between Sevilla FC and the AFA, who have acted as Jorge Sampaoli’s representative, at no time has there been a discussion about the fixed release clause that is set in the coach’s contract.

“All parties are satisfied with the agreement reached.”

Sevilla president Jose Castro reiterated on Thursday that his club would not accept a reduction in the release clause.

He said on the club’s official website: “I respect the AFA but the only thing that we have on our mind is the complete clause — €1.5m is €1.5m.”

