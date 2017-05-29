Argentina’s foreign minister Susana Malcorra resigns – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 29, 2017


Argentina's foreign minister Susana Malcorra resigns
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra has resigned for personal reasons, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday. Malcorra was named to the post in 2015 and was a key figure in Macri's strategy to repair relations …
