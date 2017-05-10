Arguments on Osinbajo’s current status needless distraction – FG

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Federal Government has described the uproar generated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly, making Vice President Yemi Osinbajo the “coordinator” of activities of the federal government in his absence as a needless distraction.

It will be recalled that President Buhari who left Abuja for London Sunday night to attend to his failing health had written to the National parliament, informing them of his trip and also announcing Osinbajo as the man in charge of the nation’s affairs in compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

But a Senator from Abia State, Moa Ohuabunwa picked holes with the letter, saying that the wordings put Vice President Osinbajo as merely a “coordinating” Vice President instead of Acting President.

Buhari’s letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday stated thus: “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I wish to inform the distinguished Senate that I will be away for a scheduled medical follow-up with my doctors in London. The length of my stay will be determined by the doctor’s advice.

“While I am away, the Vice President will coordinate the activities of the government. Please accept, the distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The development had incidentally generated concerns from many quarters with many people arguing for and against.

But reacting to the arguments, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC presided by Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday said that they were unnecessary.

According to him, what was valid was the compliance with the relevant section of the law which he said was fulfilled.

“It’s a needless controversy. It’s just a distraction. The operating sentence is that in compliance of section 145(1), any other word used is not relevant”, he simply said.

