Ariana Grande ‘broken’ after concert attack

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Susan Walton and her daughter Katie who attended the pop concert by US star Ariana Grande pose in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured after a suspected bomb blast in the foyer area at the end of the concert on Monday evening. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS

US pop star Ariana Grande late Monday said she felt at a loss for words after a suspected terror attack at her concert in the British city of Manchester.

“Broken,” she wrote in her first reaction on Twitter.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” she wrote.

Police said at least 22 people were killed and around 50 wounded in the attack at the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena.

It was the deadliest attack in Britain since 2005.

Grande, a 23-year-old former child star, is not known for her political views and draws an audience of teenagers and pre-teenagers.

