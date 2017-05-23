Pages Navigation Menu

Ariana Grande ‘broken’ in tweet after Manchester attack

Posted on May 23, 2017

Pop star Ariana Grande said she was “broken” five hours after a bombing killed 19 people and wounded dozens of others at her concert in Manchester, England. No fewer than 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by the U.S.

