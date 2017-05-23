Ariana Grande: Osinbajo condemns terror attack on Manchester

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom yesterday, Monday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande on Tuesday, the Acting President who described the attack as “despicable”, condoled with Prime Minister Theresa May, the government and the people of the United Kingdom.

The statement read thus: “On behalf of the people and Government of Nigeria, Prof Osinbajo expresses heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the government and people of the United Kingdom in this period of grief.

“Describing the attack as a dastardly act and heinous crime, Acting President Osinbajo assures Prime Minister Theresa May that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with the British people as they mourn the victims, many of the them being young people.

“Acting President Osinbajo is confident that light of the civilised world will always prevail against the darkness of depravity, and he trusts that Britons and citizens of other nations across the world will continue to show resilience and courage in the wake of such terrorist crimes.

“He prays that God Almighty will comfort the bereaved families and also wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The post Ariana Grande: Osinbajo condemns terror attack on Manchester appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

