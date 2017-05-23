Pages Navigation Menu

Ariana Grande Says She is ‘Broken’ After Terrorist Bombing at Her Manchester Concert

Posted on May 23, 2017

Singer Ariana Grande has expressed her shock and sadness at the suspected terrorist attack that killed at least 19 people at her concert Monday night in Manchester, U.K.

“Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry,” she tweeted. “I don’t have words.”

“Words cannot express out sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act,” reads a statement from Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager.

Universal Music, the group to which Grande’s record label belongs, paid tribute to those affected by the attack in a Facebook post earlier, saying that it is “deeply saddened to learn of tonight’s devastating event in Manchester.”

Politicians and other musicians across the world have also expressed their grief and solidarity on social media.

 

