Ariana Grande suspends European Tour after Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande has suspended her European tour, following the terror attack during her show at the Manchester Arena on Monday. The American pop singer was scheduled to perform two concerts at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday. “Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has […]

Ariana Grande suspends European Tour after Manchester bombing

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

