Ariana Grande To Headline Star Studded Concert In Manchester Next Weekend

Posted on May 27, 2017

Ariana Grande is going back to Manchester sooner rather than later because we’ve learned she will headline a huge concert in the city a week from Sunday. TMZ reports that Ariana and her manager, Scooter Braun, are reaching out to some of the biggest names in music and are in the process of booking them.…

