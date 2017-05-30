Pages Navigation Menu

Ariana Grande to return to Manchester to perform benefit concert

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Take That are among the artists who will play alongside Ariana Grande at a Manchester tribute concert this Sunday (4 June). The concert will take place less than two weeks after 22 died and many more were injured by a suicide bomber following Grande’s Manchester Arena show on the 22 May. […]

